DogeCash Hits Market Capitalization of $607,104.52 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $607,104.52 and approximately $824.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DogeCash Coin Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 17,329,365 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

