Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Achieves $16.65 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $16.65 billion and approximately $795.36 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.27 or 0.00277892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015157 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001015 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.