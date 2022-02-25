Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $190.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

