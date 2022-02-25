Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.64. Doma shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 11,102 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of Doma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

