Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Dominion Energy worth $665,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

