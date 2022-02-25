Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Trading Down 17.9%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 17.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.34. 1,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

