Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.82 and last traded at C$11.82. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.55. The stock has a market cap of C$384.26 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

