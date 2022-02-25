DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Sells $500,200.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE DV traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.16. 1,048,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,051. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,853,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,875,000 after buying an additional 2,324,457 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,766,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,404,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DV shares. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

