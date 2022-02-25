Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman Sells 826 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DOCS traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.07. 1,752,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. Doximity’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One01 Capital LP bought a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $4,016,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, lifted their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

