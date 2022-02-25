Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells $1,636,369.66 in Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Doximity stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $59.07. 1,752,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,844. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.42.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One01 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $4,016,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $1,252,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $1,746,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.