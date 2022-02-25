DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Harry Sloan Acquires 40,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) Director Harry Sloan acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,017,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,863,094. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in DraftKings by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after acquiring an additional 544,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after acquiring an additional 581,527 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,748 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.