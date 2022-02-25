Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.41.

Shares of TSE D.UN traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$26.09. 147,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,101. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.14.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

