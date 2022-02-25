Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$48.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

