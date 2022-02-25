Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) will post sales of $72.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.89 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $62.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $301.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.78 million to $304.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $348.88 million, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $349.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

DCT stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -275.25, a P/E/G ratio of 32.64 and a beta of -0.54.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

