Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.42. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

DCO opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ducommun by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 714,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ducommun by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

