Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,327 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of Duke Realty worth $41,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Duke Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Duke Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Duke Realty by 8.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

DRE stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.