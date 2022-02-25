Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Duke Realty worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 55.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Duke Realty by 214.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on DRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

NYSE:DRE opened at $52.42 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

