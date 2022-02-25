Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.99

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.99 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.51). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 38.25 ($0.52), with a volume of 578,652 shares changing hands.

DUKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.72) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 24.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.92. The company has a market cap of £141.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.55. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Duke Royalty Company Profile (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.