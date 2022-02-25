Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of TSE:DNG traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$3.16. 2,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.53. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.83 and a 1-year high of C$3.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
About Dynacor Gold Mines
