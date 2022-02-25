Dynamite Trading Up 23% Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $16,633.37 and $64,343.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.94 or 0.00277721 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004787 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000626 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.77 or 0.01196816 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 128.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,877 coins and its circulating supply is 387,170 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

