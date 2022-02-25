e-Gulden (EFL) Market Cap Reaches $1.76 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $93.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.36 or 0.00283175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001016 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001759 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,947 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,771 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

