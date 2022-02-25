E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.79. 4,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 211,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.90.

In other E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 97.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

