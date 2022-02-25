Eagle Capital Management LLC Buys 1,515 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 5.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% during the third quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.72. The stock had a trading volume of 193,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,916,548. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.47. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $305.68 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.