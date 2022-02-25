Eagle Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,431,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,651,301. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

