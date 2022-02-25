Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.09. 5,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $244.44 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

