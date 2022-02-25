Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $7.56 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,516 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.43.

NVDA stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.28. The stock had a trading volume of 331,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,924,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.26. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

