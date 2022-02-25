Eagle Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.70. 67,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,436,439. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

