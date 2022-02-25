Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 16,139 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $82.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

