Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 2,373 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eagle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $15.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $481.60. 25,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

