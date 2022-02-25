Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 6,702 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL remained flat at $$21.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

