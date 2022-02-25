EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 1,604 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 4.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1,481.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.53. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $216.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

