EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 3,710 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 31.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $168.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

