EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 475 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1,321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

FDX opened at $215.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $206.31 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.31 and its 200-day moving average is $246.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

