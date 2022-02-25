EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 975 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.5% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $167.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

