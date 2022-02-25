EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys Shares of 18,910 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $437,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 119.1% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,005,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,104,000 after buying an additional 63,262 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

