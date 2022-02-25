EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 60,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $48,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $593.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

