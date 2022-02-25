EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 22.8% during the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,027.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,161.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,322.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.