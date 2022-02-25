EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 22.8% during the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,027.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,161.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,322.27.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.
Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.