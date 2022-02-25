EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $20.35 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 5.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned 0.22% of Texas Pacific Land worth $20,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $33,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 168.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $5,605,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,098.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,128.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,234.08.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

