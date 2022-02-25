EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 94,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 940,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,994 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,673,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

