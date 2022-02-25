EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,456,000 after purchasing an additional 223,476 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,732,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,427,000 after purchasing an additional 42,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,302,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $134.85 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.30. The company has a market capitalization of $259.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

