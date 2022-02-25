EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 766.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $540.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $598.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

