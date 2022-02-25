EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.8% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $539.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $518.73 and a 200 day moving average of $495.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

