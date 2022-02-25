EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,506 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 85.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. WestRock has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

