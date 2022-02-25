EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 1,710 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Compass Point boosted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.07.

Shares of CME stock opened at $237.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

