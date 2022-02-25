EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 2,450 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned 0.08% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 103,113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 503.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.25. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

