EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 5,692 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 27.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

