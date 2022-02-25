EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Raises Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,186,000. Amundi bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $75,056,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,905,000 after purchasing an additional 568,797 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 608,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 216,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

NYSE:WPM opened at $42.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

