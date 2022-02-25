EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.9% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Amundi acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $116,141,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 707,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,671,000 after purchasing an additional 191,906 shares during the period. Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $14,144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 950.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,255 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $235.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.44 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.