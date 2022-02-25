EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of NVO opened at $98.95 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $233.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

