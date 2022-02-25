EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,625 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,484 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,204,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 66,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 415,854 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 5,100 ($69.36) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,723.40.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.87.

Rio Tinto Group Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

